Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.02.

ELEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elevation Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELEV. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevation Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ELEV traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,726. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.46. Elevation Oncology has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $16.22.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.15). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elevation Oncology will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Elevation Oncology Company Profile

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

