Zacks: Brokerages Expect Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $381.74 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) will post sales of $381.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Acushnet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $383.30 million and the lowest is $379.30 million. Acushnet reported sales of $420.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full year sales of $2.11 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $521.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.53 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOLF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.14.

In other Acushnet news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $639,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 13.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 309.9% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 83.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. 49.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GOLF traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,527. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.75. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $38.57 and a 12 month high of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.85%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

