Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) to Announce $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) will announce $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Altice USA reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $2.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATUS. Benchmark decreased their target price on Altice USA from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Altice USA to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of Altice USA stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.15. 5,800,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,024,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.04. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $38.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.22.

In other Altice USA news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $103,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.08 per share, with a total value of $150,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $609,545 over the last 90 days. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 703.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 571.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 50.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

