Zacks: Brokerages Expect Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $336.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) will post $336.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Verso’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $336.13 million and the highest is $337.00 million. Verso posted sales of $314.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verso will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Verso.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.25. Verso had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a positive return on equity of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.70 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on VRS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BWS Financial cut shares of Verso from a “top pick” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

VRS traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $26.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,641. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.63. The firm has a market cap of $772.76 million, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.93. Verso has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $27.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Verso during the second quarter worth $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verso in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Verso by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verso in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Verso by 214.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

