Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Evergy’s earnings. Evergy reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 132.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evergy will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Evergy.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE EVRG traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.12. 2,041,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.48. Evergy has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $69.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.95%.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder acquired 7,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.63 per share, with a total value of $449,100.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 132,320 shares of company stock worth $8,686,196 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,183,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,807 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,984,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,208,000 after purchasing an additional 224,015 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,935,000 after purchasing an additional 321,393 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,374,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,918,000 after purchasing an additional 117,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,802,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,910,000 after purchasing an additional 27,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evergy (EVRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.