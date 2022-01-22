BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) to post $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for BlackLine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.11. BlackLine posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BlackLine.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BL. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on BlackLine from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackLine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.89.

In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $529,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 38,665 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total transaction of $4,835,058.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,885 shares of company stock worth $16,165,388 over the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in BlackLine by 2,156.9% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in BlackLine by 1,045.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

BL traded down $1.98 on Monday, hitting $85.31. 571,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,800. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $84.27 and a twelve month high of $154.61. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.07.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

