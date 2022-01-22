ZINC Achieves Market Cap of $23,073.62 (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One ZINC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. ZINC has a total market capitalization of $23,073.62 and approximately $104.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZINC has traded 29.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ZINC

ZINC (ZINC) is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ZINC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

