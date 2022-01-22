Analysts Expect Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ earnings. Aileron Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aileron Therapeutics.

Get Aileron Therapeutics alerts:

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALRN. Zacks Investment Research raised Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 235.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17,743 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 45.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,768 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 222.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 36.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRN traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.42. 1,002,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,499. Aileron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.88.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead products candidate, ALRN-6924 which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.