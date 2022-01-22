Analysts Anticipate Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) to Post $1.77 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) will announce earnings of $1.77 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Raymond James’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.81. Raymond James reported earnings of $1.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raymond James will report full-year earnings of $7.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $7.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $8.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Raymond James.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,527,671.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $619,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,013 shares of company stock worth $2,968,320 over the last 90 days. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,735,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,875,000 after buying an additional 5,667,569 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,030,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,822,602,000 after buying an additional 77,117 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,984,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,618,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,949,000 after purchasing an additional 99,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,680,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,851 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RJF traded down $3.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.16. 1,259,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,921. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.93 and its 200 day moving average is $96.20. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $62.94 and a fifty-two week high of $110.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

