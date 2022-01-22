Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Cut to $562.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $705.00 to $562.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Netflix from $590.00 to $580.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 price target on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $565.42.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $397.50 on Friday. Netflix has a 52-week low of $379.99 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $599.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $589.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total value of $4,720,326.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,928,471 in the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Netflix by 13.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,459 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $538,314,000. Gobi Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $510,468,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $388,262,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Netflix by 52.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,789,412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,092,150,000 after purchasing an additional 616,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

