Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Lifted to Hold at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Netflix from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $700.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a $451.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 18th. upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $580.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $565.42.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $397.50 on Friday. Netflix has a 12 month low of $379.99 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $176.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $599.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $589.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total value of $4,720,326.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,463 shares of company stock worth $15,928,471 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Netflix by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Netflix by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

