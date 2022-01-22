Scotia Capital Inc. Has $13.21 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $13,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 price target (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.29.

Shares of GS opened at $343.91 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $270.62 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $115.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 40.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.