Analysts Expect Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) will post $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Farmers National Banc posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Farmers National Banc.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 37.40%. The firm had revenue of $35.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.95 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, Director Edward Muransky bought 5,000 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.58 per share, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 21,435 shares of company stock worth $379,611 in the last quarter. 8.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMNB. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Farmers National Banc by 9.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Farmers National Banc by 15.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 20,133 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Farmers National Banc by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,052,000 after purchasing an additional 21,570 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Farmers National Banc by 1,953.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 341,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 325,303 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Farmers National Banc by 32.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. 41.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FMNB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.48. 81,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,285. Farmers National Banc has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day moving average is $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $523.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers National Banc (FMNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.