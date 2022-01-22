Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.49 Million

Equities analysts expect that Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) will announce sales of $32.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Iteris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.40 million to $32.58 million. Iteris reported sales of $28.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Iteris will report full year sales of $134.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $134.46 million to $134.76 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $146.42 million, with estimates ranging from $145.11 million to $147.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $33.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Iteris stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.78. 181,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,747. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average of $5.24. Iteris has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $7.77. The company has a market capitalization of $160.01 million, a PE ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 1.34.

In other Iteris news, Director Tom Thomas acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $57,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITI. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Iteris by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Iteris by 424.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iteris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iteris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iteris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

