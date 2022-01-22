extraDNA Market Cap Hits $426,933.09 (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. extraDNA has a market capitalization of $426,933.09 and approximately $73,993.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One extraDNA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, extraDNA has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,796.29 or 1.00275929 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00083161 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.93 or 0.00270685 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00016316 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $119.91 or 0.00345556 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00152302 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006907 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001726 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001512 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

XDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

Buying and Selling extraDNA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

