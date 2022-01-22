Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.30 Million

Analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will announce sales of $48.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.80 million. Mesa Laboratories reported sales of $34.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full year sales of $174.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $173.50 million to $175.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $224.50 million, with estimates ranging from $221.00 million to $228.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 3.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MLAB shares. TheStreet downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, CFO John Sakys sold 1,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.74, for a total transaction of $570,892.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.77, for a total value of $327,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,227 shares of company stock worth $4,171,321 over the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 516,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 12.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 12.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MLAB stock traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $294.35. The stock had a trading volume of 25,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,127. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 316.51 and a beta of 0.34. Mesa Laboratories has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a current ratio of 11.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.82%.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

