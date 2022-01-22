-$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for COMPASS Pathways’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the lowest is ($0.51). COMPASS Pathways posted earnings of ($0.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.
On average, analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will report full year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.63). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($1.92). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for COMPASS Pathways.
COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11.
CMPS stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.77. 425,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,108. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.10 million, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 3.65. COMPASS Pathways has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $58.62.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,147,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,815,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 13.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 937,652.9% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 637,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,047,000 after acquiring an additional 637,604 shares during the last quarter. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
COMPASS Pathways Company Profile
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.
