Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stake Boosted by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Booking by 19.8% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 33,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,722,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Booking by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,436,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Booking by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Booking by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,668,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,749.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,345.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.10, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,860.73 and a 12 month high of $2,687.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,323.44 and its 200 day moving average is $2,321.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total value of $449,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,973 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

