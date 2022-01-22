Analysts Expect Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) to Announce $0.78 EPS

Brokerages predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) will post $0.78 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.75. Hilton Grand Vacations also reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.52. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 346.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HGV. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

HGV stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.38. The company had a trading volume of 553,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,591. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Hilton Grand Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.11 and a beta of 2.14.

In other news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $909,248.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter worth $116,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 113.2% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 72.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

