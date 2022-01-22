Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vaxxinity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaxxinity will report full year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($0.72). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vaxxinity.

Get Vaxxinity alerts:

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VAXX. Bank of America began coverage on Vaxxinity in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vaxxinity in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of VAXX traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.16. 523,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,687. Vaxxinity has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $22.77.

Vaxxinity Company Profile

Vaxxinity Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc is based in DALLAS, Texas.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaxxinity (VAXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxxinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxxinity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.