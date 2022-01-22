Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $282.25 Million

Analysts expect Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) to post $282.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $284.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $279.09 million. Hostess Brands reported sales of $256.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hostess Brands.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $287.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.79 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 9.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $19.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,684,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.73. Hostess Brands has a 1 year low of $13.88 and a 1 year high of $20.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,758,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,557,000 after buying an additional 2,184,924 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,828,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,511,000 after buying an additional 303,120 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,278,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,031,000 after buying an additional 320,187 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,738,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,680,000 after buying an additional 82,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,329,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,091,000 after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess ?, Dolly Madison ?, Cloverhill ?, Big Texas ?, and Voortman ? brands.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hostess Brands (TWNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.