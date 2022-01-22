Huobi BTC Market Cap Reaches $1.39 Billion (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be purchased for about $34,804.39 or 1.00299268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and $192,964.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 20% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00051592 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,375.15 or 0.06844692 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00058048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,674.24 or 0.99924181 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007638 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

