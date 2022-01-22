Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 30.7% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 21.2% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 10,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 22,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

CAT traded down $2.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.09. 3,754,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,008,987. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.34 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.41. The company has a market capitalization of $115.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Cowen began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.47.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

