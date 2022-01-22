Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,790 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter worth $3,761,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 20.5% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Boeing by 11.1% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 359.8% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Boeing by 30.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.57.

BA stock traded down $8.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.44. 11,548,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,810,134. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.62. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $185.26 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92, a PEG ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

