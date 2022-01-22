United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $210.85.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.95. 2,570,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,246,226. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.29 and its 200-day moving average is $201.37. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $220.24. The stock has a market cap of $175.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 56.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.