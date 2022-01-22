Oppenheimer Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI)

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $72.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HASI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of HASI stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,175,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,591. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a current ratio of 22.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.84. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a one year low of $36.80 and a one year high of $69.07.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 42.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 128.44%.

In other news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $1,269,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $3,906,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2,161.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 135,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 129,682 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 17.1% during the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 43,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 138.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 6,229 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 113.0% during the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 14,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

