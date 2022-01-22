2,108 Shares in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Acquired by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 654,904 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $101,124,000 after purchasing an additional 41,777 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 27.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 43,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEYS opened at $173.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.21. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.09 and a twelve month high of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

KEYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.38.

In related news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total value of $2,556,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

