Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) to announce sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Core & Main’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the lowest is $1.07 billion. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core & Main will report full year sales of $5.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $5.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Core & Main.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Core & Main from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core & Main from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.54.

Shares of CNM stock traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $23.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,155,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.42. Core & Main has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $32.54.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $502,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Core & Main by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 18,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at $214,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Core & Main (CNM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.