HARD Protocol (HARD) Price Tops $0.90 on Major Exchanges

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last week, HARD Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. HARD Protocol has a total market capitalization of $70.08 million and $42.35 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HARD Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00002123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00051337 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,367.65 or 0.06838164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00057715 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,642.10 or 1.00052117 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007668 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003330 BTC.

HARD Protocol Coin Profile

HARD Protocol’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,125,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

HARD Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HARD Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

