Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) will report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.13. Under Armour posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UAA. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.16 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Under Armour by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Under Armour by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Under Armour by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

UAA stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $18.77. 8,596,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,087,832. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $17.16 and a 12 month high of $27.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

