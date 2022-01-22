Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) to report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dutch Bros’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.12. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dutch Bros will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $1.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dutch Bros.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.53 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on BROS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

NYSE:BROS traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.31. 1,771,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,974,914. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.95. Dutch Bros has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $81.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BROS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,762,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,357,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,180,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,865,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,884,000. Institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

