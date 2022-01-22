CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CSX traded down $1.14 on Friday, hitting $34.10. 34,377,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,506,229. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.98. CSX has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $38.01.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.98.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

