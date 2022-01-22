1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 32.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share.

NASDAQ SRCE traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.12. 1st Source has a 1-year low of $38.73 and a 1-year high of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. 1st Source’s payout ratio is 26.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick bought 2,000 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.14 per share, with a total value of $94,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRCE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 186.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 35,012 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 70.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 12,747 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 6.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 174.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 15,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 101.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

