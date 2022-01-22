Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 1,468 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 20.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,355,000 after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 203,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $202,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 62.2% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. 29.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total value of $6,945,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.06.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $269.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.29 billion, a PE ratio of 58.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.47 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $336.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.84.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

