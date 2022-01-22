Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.92 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) will report sales of $31.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $55.75 million. Jounce Therapeutics posted sales of $62.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 48.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $46.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.91 million to $82.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $66.80 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $83.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.15). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.73) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNCE. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.19.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total value of $15,922,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 23,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $159,094.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,958,494 shares of company stock valued at $16,324,616. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 25.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 25,811 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 184.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 73.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 376,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 158,900 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $10,374,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.17. 348,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,790. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.03 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The stock has a market cap of $316.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.20.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

