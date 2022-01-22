$209.49 Million in Sales Expected for TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) will announce $209.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $212.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $206.60 million. TriMas reported sales of $188.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriMas will report full year sales of $857.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $854.80 million to $860.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $882.41 million, with estimates ranging from $863.00 million to $901.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). TriMas had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $222.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

TRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 31st. TheStreet upgraded TriMas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NASDAQ TRS traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $33.95. 81,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.87. TriMas has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $38.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,347,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,334,000 after purchasing an additional 411,037 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,552,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,428,000 after purchasing an additional 388,629 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,383,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,119,000 after purchasing an additional 161,075 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,757,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,882,000 after purchasing an additional 63,597 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,719,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,656,000 after purchasing an additional 242,130 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

