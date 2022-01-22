Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) will report earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $0.91. First Internet Bancorp posted earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INBK. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, CEO David B. Becker purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.25 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INBK. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Internet Bancorp stock traded down $1.90 on Monday, reaching $50.24. 107,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,506. The stock has a market cap of $495.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.05 and a twelve month high of $53.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 5.12%.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

