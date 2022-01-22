E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.25.

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total transaction of $13,859,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 65,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $14,584,399.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 356,908 shares of company stock worth $78,213,994 over the last three months. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $196.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.75. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.92 and its 200 day moving average is $206.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

