Analysts Set Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Target Price at $115.75

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.75.

Several analysts have recently commented on SNBR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

In related news, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $1,453,700.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $155,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Sleep Number by 59.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 8,139 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Sleep Number by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Sleep Number by 46.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 12,080 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 24.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 230,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,313,000 after acquiring an additional 45,319 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 49.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNBR stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.82. 413,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,863. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.39 and its 200 day moving average is $90.16. Sleep Number has a twelve month low of $69.01 and a twelve month high of $151.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.78. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 58.26% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.