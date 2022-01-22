Aviva PLC Raises Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $29,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHW has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.35.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $292.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $332.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.77. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The company has a market cap of $76.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

