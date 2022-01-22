3,143 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Bought by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 89,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 29.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 11.1% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $371.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $350.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.68.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.28.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

