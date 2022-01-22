Pearl River Capital LLC Invests $1.28 Million in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 9.5% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 15.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,200,000 after acquiring an additional 10,748 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 43.5% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 18.3% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 7.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BLK opened at $800.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $902.65 and a 200-day moving average of $901.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $670.28 and a one year high of $973.16. The company has a market cap of $121.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.72%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.18 EPS. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $987.21.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.