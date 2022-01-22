Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $866,000 Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,222 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 price objective (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.29.

Shares of GS opened at $343.91 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $270.62 and a one year high of $426.16. The company has a market cap of $115.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.45.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 40.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

