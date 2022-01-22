Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 155.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 119,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,404,000 after acquiring an additional 72,740 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.5% during the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 11,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Puzo Michael J lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 26,714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerville Kurt F lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 49,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $264.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $251.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $235.13 and a 52-week high of $268.55. The company has a market cap of $75.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 50.80%.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.63.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

