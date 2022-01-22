PSI Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,125 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,063,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,406,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,154,000 after buying an additional 124,170 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,560,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,981,000 after buying an additional 458,992 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 117.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,566,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,534,000 after buying an additional 4,085,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,639,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,922,000 after buying an additional 363,495 shares during the last quarter. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCLH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.42.

Shares of NCLH opened at $20.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.69. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.30.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $153.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.30 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2,158.84% and a negative return on equity of 74.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2248.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.35) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

