Quiztok 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.13 Million (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last week, Quiztok has traded 38.2% lower against the US dollar. One Quiztok coin can now be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Quiztok has a market cap of $19.65 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quiztok

Quiztok is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,128,553,400 coins. Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Quiztok Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

