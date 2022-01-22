stETH Price Reaches $704.92 on Major Exchanges (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 22nd. During the last week, stETH has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. stETH has a market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH coin can now be purchased for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00051275 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,389.99 or 0.06883325 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00057951 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,787.53 or 1.00190151 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007741 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003334 BTC.

About stETH

stETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official website is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

