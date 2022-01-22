Algorand Market Cap Hits $5.85 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded down 21.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $5.85 billion and approximately $826.10 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00002582 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Algorand has traded 36.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.11 or 0.00167346 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00033467 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.96 or 0.00351247 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00062266 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00009171 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 6,971,218,406 coins and its circulating supply is 6,530,088,452 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ALGOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.