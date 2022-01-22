$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) to report earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. Pacira BioSciences posted earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $5.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.69 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 12.01%. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on PCRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.22.

In related news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $162,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 23,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $1,529,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 12.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,715,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,442,000 after buying an additional 423,133 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1,386.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 318,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,783,000 after buying an additional 297,382 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,355,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,714,000 after buying an additional 267,433 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,724,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,709,000 after buying an additional 218,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,477,000.

Pacira BioSciences stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.43. 540,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,525. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 46.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Pacira BioSciences has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.46 and its 200-day moving average is $57.02.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

