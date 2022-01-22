Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $258.64 Million

Equities research analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to announce $258.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $257.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $260.08 million. Heidrick & Struggles International posted sales of $160.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full-year sales of $976.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $974.70 million to $977.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $962.20 million, with estimates ranging from $929.70 million to $994.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.43. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $263.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

HSII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

NASDAQ HSII traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $42.41. The stock had a trading volume of 100,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,759. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.84. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1-year low of $28.93 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The company has a market cap of $830.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.40%.

In related news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $244,072.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSII. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

